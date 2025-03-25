TIARAS OVER TEANECK Debuts in Milford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pantochino Productions Inc will debut “Tiaras Over Teaneck” Friday, April 25 at the Milford Arts Council, The Mac in Downtown Milford. The new musical comedy plays through May 11.

“Tiaras Over Teaneck,” featuring book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg follows two beauty pageant contestants and their nagging mothers on their way to Atlantic City. But the merry journey comes to a grinding halt when they find themselves in a roadside motel room in Teaneck where everything that could possibly go wrong, does including the east coast black out of 1965. Slamming doors, mistaken identities, bloopers, blunders and a cast of colorful characters are all part of the ridiculously entertaining antics.

“Its fast, funny and full of laughs,” said writer/director Bernardi, “And I think that's something we all need right now,” he added. “The characters are so colorful, the situation completely unhinged and the action is just plain frantic,” he continued.

The cast includes Pantochino company members Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Valerie Solli, Rachelle Ianniello, Jimmy Johansmeyer, and Rugg. They are joined by Killian Meehan, Tracey Marble and Katie Durham. The two pageant contestants are played by Sydney Yargeau who appeared in Pantochino's “The Rocky Horror Show,” and Leanne Onofrio who was seen here in “Dorothy's Christmas in Oz” and “Panto of the Opera.”

“Tiaras Over Teaneck” features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey, sound by Tyler Kittleman, musical direction by Rugg and stage management by T. M. Gadomski.

Now in its fifteenth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of two “Best of Milford” Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce. The 2024-25 Pantochino season is sponsored by the Connecticut Post Mall and Dennis Beirne of William Pitt Southeby's International Realty.

