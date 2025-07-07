THE WEDDING SINGER to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Company in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Theatre Company will present "The Wedding Singer" running July 11th through July 20th at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Director, Seth VanNatter, says "This musical is known for being over the top and tongue in cheek, but there's such a strong heart in this show that I think is really going to resonate with audiences. The cast have gone above and beyond in finding the endearing message but never letting it take itself too seriously. It definitely honors the movie while finding whole new meaning with this talented group!"

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut and Massachusetts including: Sheila Duckworth from Monroe, CT; Benjamin Elling, Claire Fracasse, Enzo Jackson and Colin Norris from Middletown, CT; Juliane Freeman from Bristol, CT; Grace Gerard and Jordyn Powell from North Haven, CT; Catie Hahn and Liv Testa from Southington, CT; Leroy Lawson from West Suffield, CT; Dominique Libera from Holyoke, MA; Paige Machnicz from Meriden; Christine McGuinness from Cromwell, CT; Melissa Rand from East Hartford, CT; Michael Robb from West Hartford, CT; Yari Santiago from New Britain, CT; Julia Stone from East Hampton, CT; Kaylyn Terry from Hartford, CT; and Niko Touros from Bloomfield, CT.

The musical runs from July 11th - July 20th with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.