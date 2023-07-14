THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to the Warner This Month

Stage @ the Warner will presentÂ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, July 29 â€“ August 13, 2023, featuring a Sensory Friendly performance on August 6, in the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage)!Â The SpongeBob Musical features cast members from 16 towns in CT, and is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production is conceived by Tina Landau.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 29 â€“ 8 pm

Sunday, July 20 â€“ 2 pm

Friday, August 4 â€“ 8 pm

Saturday, August 5 â€“ 2 pm

Sunday, August 6 (Sensory Friendly Performance) â€“ 2 pm

Friday, August 11 â€“ 8 pm

Saturday, August 12 â€“ 2 pm

Sunday, August 13 â€“ 2 pm

For tickets and more information, visitÂ Click HereÂ or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Stage @ the Warner production of The SpongeBob Musical is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.