THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at Fairfield Center Stage This Month

Fairfield Center Stage (FCS), an environmental community theater group, along with partner Fairfield Museum & History Center, will present an outdoor musical production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in downtown Fairfield this June. The show runs for five performances over one weekend only: June 24-27, 2021 at Fairfield Museum Commons at 370 Beach Rd behind Old Town Hall.

After missing the annual summer production last year due to COVID-19, FCS is thrilled to be back with the Fairfield Museum to present this family musical classic to the community outdoors and socially distanced. This production will feature a cast of 25 performers and a live onstage orchestra of 8 musicians. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this inclusive, family summer event. Tickets are available for sale at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org. Amenities include local food trucks, concessions (including wine and beer), and access to portable restrooms. For accessible seating access please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446. This event is generously supported by Joyce Hergenhan.

Performances are Thurs June 24 @ 7:30pm, Fri June 25 @ 7:30pm, Sat June 26 @ 2pm, Sat June 26 @ 7:30pm, Sun June 27 @ 12pm and Sun June 27 @ 5pm. A block of tickets for the Sunday shows will be reserved to reseat any audience members that may have their performance cancelled due to weather, but limited official tickets to the Sunday performance are on sale now. Performances will be presented outdoors at the Fairfield Museum Commons 370 Beach Rd in Fairfield (the big lawn behind the Museum on the town hall campus). Vicinity street parking is free. The park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics.

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music, has become a show beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. The Sound of Music tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1965 motion picture, starring Julie Andrews, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Sound of Music has become the most popular movie musical ever made.

The Production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom. The all-local production staff includes Music Direction by Clay Zambo, Choreography by Lindsay Johnson, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, Sound Design by Chris Gensur, Graphic Design by Charles Casimiro, and Production Artwork by Ricky Mestre.

The all-local cast includes: Betzabeth Castro (Maria Reiner), Mark Silence (Captain von Trapp), Lee Price (Max Detweiller), Jane Barnes (Mother Abbess), Marcy Sansolo (Sister Berthe), Ashley McLeod (Sister Margeretta), Leslie Uhl (Sister Sophia), Virgil Watson (Franz), Kelley Wright (Frau Schmidt), Tom Petrone (Herr Zeller);

The Von Trapp children and Rolf are double cast and will share the performance run. Team Raindrop (June 24 @ 7:30PM, June 26 @ 2PM, June 27 @ 5PM): ROLF: David Katz, LIESL: Melissa Goldberg, FRIEDRICH: Nicholas Ferreira, LOUISA: Nora Watson, KURT: Nathan Horne*, BRIGITTA: Rita Watson, MARTA: Felicity Horne*, GRETL: Emery Holden

Team Roses (June 25 @ 7:30PM, June 26 @ 7:30PM, June 27 @ 12pm): ROLF: Aidan Guernsey, LIESL: Ellen Downard, FRIEDRICH: Sana Sarr, LOUISA: Ainsley Novin, KURT: Ali Sarr^, BRIGITTA: Nikki Adorante, MARTA: Alyvia Tuason^, GRETL: Amelia Uhl

*will perform June 27 @ 5pm ^will perform June 27 @ 12pm

Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community. For more information, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.

Picnics are also welcome, but there is a NO BYOB policy. Sealed wine and beer, sodas, and water will be available for a suggested donation, as well as contactless concession snacks, ordered from seating pods. The park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics. Maximum audience at this event will be 200. Masks required when not inside reserved seating squares. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with their order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. Temperature may be taken at entry. Seating begins 1 hour before showtime for pre-show picnics. Tickets will only be sold at the door if available. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged, as some performances are already sold out.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues.