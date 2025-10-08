THE SNOW GOOSE World Premiere and More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has revealed its 2026 season at The Goodspeed. It’s a season that has something for everyone! An Andrew Lloyd Webber mega-hit, a dazzling tap-filled Gershwin romp, an exciting world premiere and the triumphant return of the world's most famous orphan.



The season will open with the international sensation Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production will run from April 17 – June 7. Next will be Crazy For You, the tap dancing Gershwin hit. With music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, a book by Ken Ludwig, co conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent, and inspired by material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan, the production will run from June 19 – Aug. 9. The fall production will be a world premiere, The Snow Goose, which will run Aug. 28 – Oct. 18. The Snow Goose, commissioned by Goodspeed as part of its GoodWorks program and the first to be produced on The Goodspeed stage, is by Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie and is based on the novel by Paul Gallico. To close the season, there will be a major celebration as Goodspeed’s little orphan turns 50. The 50th anniversary production of Annie, which premiered at The Goodspeed in 1976, will run Oct. 30 – Dec. 27. Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin who also directed the original Broadway production.



Goodspeed Musicals, Connecticut’s leading producer of musicals, invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this exciting array of productions and experience all that this world-renowned theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. In 2026 we will offer something for everyone, so plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!





MORE ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2026 PRODUCTIONS

Jesus Christ Superstar

April 17 – June 7

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani



A cultural phenomenon that shook the world. An electrifying rock score that captured the spirit of a generation. Telling the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas and featuring iconic songs like “Superstar” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” Jesus Christ Superstar is a bold story of devotion and doubt. Experience the legendary musical that has captivated audiences for over 50 years!



Crazy For You

June 19 – Aug. 9

Music and Lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin

Book by Ken Ludwig

Co Conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent

Inspired by Material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Kelli Barclay

Directed by Michael Fling



Put on your dancing shoes because Crazy For You, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical comedy is tapping its way onto the Goodspeed stage. When Broadway hopeful Bobby Child is sent to Nevada to foreclose on an abandoned theatre, he hatches a plan to save the town and get the girl - by putting on a show! Featuring glorious Gershwin melodies including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone To Watch Over Me,” it’s a spectacular celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals. Who could ask for anything more?



The Snow Goose

World Premiere!

Aug. 28 – Oct. 18

By Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie

Based on the novel by Paul Gallico

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Misha Shields

Directed by Marshall Pailet



On the windswept coast of England an unlikely bond forms between Philip, a reclusive artist shunned by society, and Frith, a resilient orphan girl, when they rescue a wounded snow goose. With World War II looming, their friendship allows her to imagine a life beyond her village, and him to confront his own humanity as he sets sail on a daring journey to save soldiers trapped at Dunkirk. Discover an unforgettable new musical with a soaring score that will fill your heart.



Annie

50th anniversary!

Oct. 30 – Dec. 27

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin

Based on “Little Orphan Annie”

By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Music Direction by Adam Souza

Choreographed by Patti Wilcox

Directed by Jenn Thompson



Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America’s heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan’s orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it’s the can’t-miss event of the season!

