Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at the Warner This December

pixeltracker

Tickets are on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, August 10 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, August 13 at 10 am. 

Aug. 9, 2021  
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at the Warner This December

A timeless Holiday tradition returns this winter, sure to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike! The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution situated in downtown Torrington, will return to its hometown stage, the Warner Theatre, for two weekends of performances of its longstanding rendition of the Nutcracker.

Dancing roles will be performed by Nutmeg's own students, as well as younger dancers from the Torrington School of Ballet. Thomas Evertz, accomplished German stage actor, will reprise his beloved portrayal of Dr. Drosselmeyer.

The Nutmeg's Nutcracker, under the direction of Victoria Mazzarelli, delivers an iconic story set to the masterful music of Peter Tchaikovsky. Featuring original choreography by Victoria Mazzarelli, Tim Melady, Susan Szabo, Denise Limoli, and Joan Kunsch, this production is sure to delight. The story is brought to life with sets designed by Roger LaVoie, costumes by Jenessa Urwin and Susan Aziz, and lighting by Brian Sciarra.

These performances represent a major milestone for the Nutmeg: a return to live performances, after the complications of the last year. Take part in the return of a Holiday classic, at the Main Stage of the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. Performances are on Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm and 7 pm, Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm, as well as on Saturday, December 18 at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 19 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, August 10 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, August 13 at 10 am.

To become a Warner Member or for tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jacqueline B. Arnold Photo
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Dana Steingold Photo
Dana Steingold
Will Connolly Photo
Will Connolly

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Mia Cherise Hall's Journey to the Top
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Jackson Perry's Path to Victory
  • Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Hosts Drive For Clothing and Household Items
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?