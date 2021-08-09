THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at the Warner This December

A timeless Holiday tradition returns this winter, sure to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike! The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution situated in downtown Torrington, will return to its hometown stage, the Warner Theatre, for two weekends of performances of its longstanding rendition of the Nutcracker.

Dancing roles will be performed by Nutmeg's own students, as well as younger dancers from the Torrington School of Ballet. Thomas Evertz, accomplished German stage actor, will reprise his beloved portrayal of Dr. Drosselmeyer.

The Nutmeg's Nutcracker, under the direction of Victoria Mazzarelli, delivers an iconic story set to the masterful music of Peter Tchaikovsky. Featuring original choreography by Victoria Mazzarelli, Tim Melady, Susan Szabo, Denise Limoli, and Joan Kunsch, this production is sure to delight. The story is brought to life with sets designed by Roger LaVoie, costumes by Jenessa Urwin and Susan Aziz, and lighting by Brian Sciarra.

These performances represent a major milestone for the Nutmeg: a return to live performances, after the complications of the last year. Take part in the return of a Holiday classic, at the Main Stage of the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. Performances are on Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm and 7 pm, Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm, as well as on Saturday, December 18 at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 19 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, August 10 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, August 13 at 10 am.

To become a Warner Member or for tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.