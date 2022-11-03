THE ILLUSIONISTS: Magic Of The Holidays Comes to The Bushnell This Month
The event is on November 22, at 7:30 p.m.
'Tis the season for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil, and MagicSpace Entertainment. The new U.S. tour based on the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to 40 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family-friendly show to Hartford's Bushnell Theater on November 22, at 7:30 p.m. for one show only. The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays will feature the amazing talents of Chris Cox, Hyunjoon Kim, Pablo CÃ¡novas, Paul Dabek, and James More.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $30 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."
The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.
