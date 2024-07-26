THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL Running Now At Legacy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The Great American Mousical" is running at Branford's Legacy Theatre now through July 28.

Filled with singing, dancing, and show biz lore, "The Great American Mousical" is a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theatre that celebrates those two glorious words: musical comedy!

Below the bright lights of Broadway, in the depths of the historic Sovereign Theatre, an acting troupe of mice rehearses their new musical. When the theatre is threatened by demolition and their diva Adelaide disappears, it will take all paws on deck to fulfill the time-honored tradition: the show must go on!

The production features Kelley Alejos (Swing), David Beach (Henry), Thomas Beebe (Hysterium), Will Nash Broyles (Swing), Michelle E. Carter (Rose), Chelsea Dacey (Ensemble), Hayden Elefante (Pippin), David Garrison (Emile/Fausto), Jackson Glenn (Ensemble), Megan Hasse (Toby), Stephen C. Kallas (Curly), Julia Lennon (Wendy), Angeleia Ordoñez (Ping), Josiah Rowe (Harold), Anne Runolfsson (Adelaide), Zach Williams (Sky/Scud). Carter serves as the dance captain for the production under choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreographer Jim Cooney. Andrews' team also includes Stefanie Anarumo as associate director, Cameron Moncur as music director, Anna Louizos as scenic designer, Jimmy Johansmeyer as costume designer, Michael Gottlieb as lighting designer, Adam Jackson as sound designer, and Colleen Callahan as props designer. The Great American Mousical features music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and book by Hunter Bell, and is based on the book by Julie and Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton.

T. Rick Jones serves as Production Stage Manager, with Kiersten Bjork and Colleen Callahan as Assistant Stage Managers, and Sarah Pero as Production Manager.

Comments