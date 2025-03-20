THE CORVETTES DOO WOP REVUE is Coming to Cheney Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue is dedicated to preserving and performing the most incredible music ever made - the 1950s Doo Wop era. The performance is set to take place at Cheney Hall in May.

In the tradition of legendary Doo Wop revivalists Sha Na Na, this wildly popular show is more than a concert - it's an all-out Doo Wop Celebration!

Featuring classics like Little Darlin', Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, At The Hop, The Twist, Earth Angel, Rock Around The Clock, In The Still Of The Night, Runaround Sue, Twistin' The Night Away, Splish Splash, Shake Rattle & Roll, and so much more!

Experience some of the most iconic hits of the 50s as the premier national touring show stops in Manchester! A rollicking ride through the good old days of Rock & Roll.

Comments