THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL Begins Performances at Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton Playhouse opened its highly-anticipated production of the critically acclaimed musical The Color Purple last night, Thursday, September 28th, and is set to captivate audiences for the next three weeks.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Academy Award-nominated film, The Color Purple: The Musical is a poignant and inspiring tale of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of love. Set against the backdrop of the American South in the early 20th century, the story follows the journey of Celie, a young African-American woman who finds her voice and strength through decades of struggle.

Ivoryton Playhouse's rendition of The Color Purple: The Musical promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences in the Shoreline region. Executive Producer Ben Hope says, “Celie's story of fortitude will inspire everyone who encounters it, from seasoned theatre lovers to first-time audience members. The audiences at our previews have been in awe, utterly enraptured, and tearfully moved by the powerful score, inspired by jazz, gospel, and blues”. Adds Director Todd Underwood, “The story of The Color Purple transcends generation, class, and race. This story of resilience can be universally understood and appreciated by all.”

Ivoryton Playhouse's The Color Purple: The Musical stars Andrea Fleming* as ‘Celie' and features returning Playhouse favorites Rae Janeil as ‘Squeak' and Sheniqua Trotman* as ‘Sofia.' Renee Jackson* plays ‘Shug,' with Mairys Joaquin* as ‘Nettie,' Nina Laing as ‘Jarene,' Jeané La'Shelle Cummins as ‘Doris,' and Ne'Lashee* as ‘Darlene''. Cedrick Ekra plays ‘Harpo,' with Christian McQueen* as ‘Mister,' Michael Charles as ‘Buster,' and Tony Perry* as ‘Ol' Mister.' Rounding out this stellar cast is the ensemble, which includes Michael Wordly*, Justin Sudderth, and Samantha Rae Bass*.

(*denotes an actor appearing in connection with the Actors Equity Association.)

The Color Purple: The Musical is directed by a well-established team of theatre veterans, including Todd Underwood as Director, Music Direction by Nygel D. Robinson, Cully Long as Set Designer, Elizabeth Saylor as Costume/Wig designer, Alan Piotrowicz as Sound Designer, Glenn Bassett as Props Designer, and Marcus Abbott Lighting Designer.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: September 28th, 2023

Show Dates: September 28th to October 15th, 2023

Performance Times: Wednesdays – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays – 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays – 8 p.m., Sundays – 2 p.m.

Exclusive Student Matinee – Tuesday, October 10th at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at the link below or through the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse:

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.