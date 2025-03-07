THE CANNIBALS OF MCGOWER COUNTY World Premiere and More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 40th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford has revealed its upcoming 40th anniversary season. The theater’s 40th anniversary season opens with ENGLISH by Sanaz Toossi, the winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. “English Only” is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adults are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Together, with their teacher, they leapfrog through a linguistic playground that is a funny, stunning triumph about the universal foibles of language and miscommunication, hoping that one day English will make them whole. TheaterWorks Hartford’s production of English will run October - November of 2025 (exact dates to be announced).

The Connecticut Premiere of THE COUNTER by Meghan Kennedy runs February - March of 2026 (exact dates to be announced). Every morning at a local diner in upstate New York, one daily cup of coffee connects a lonely waitress and her sleep-deprived regular as their unlikely friendship develops. When he asks her for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets - and sets off a provocative, intimate theatrical triumph. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving story about how everyday connections can change our lives.

The 25/26 season will continue with the World Premiere of CIRCUS FIRE. It’s July 1944. With the nation at war and a heat wave settling over the city, the residents of Hartford, Connecticut eagerly await the arrival of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Moments into the show, the unthinkable occurs - a fire that turns the big top into an inferno. In the minutes, hours and days following the blaze, two communities - Hartford and the Circus - find themselves irretrievably intertwined by tragedy, blame, heroism, and healing. This multimedia, immersive production is co-conceived by Hartford-based playwright Jacques Lamarre, Jared Mezzocchi (the visionary director of Sandra), and TheaterWorks Hartford’s Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero to honor the power of community in our 40th season. Circus Fire will run April - May of 2026 (exact dates to be announced).

TheaterWorks Hartford will continue the 40th anniversary season with a soon-to-be-announced Musical. This production is set to run June - July of 2026. The show, exact dates, and more details to be announced at a later date. More to come…

The season will close with the World Premiere of THE CANNIBALS OF MCGOWER COUNTY by Drew Larimore in July - August of 2026 (exact dates to be announced). This world premiere play kicks off Drew’s Southern matriarch trilogy. McGower County is where we meet Lindalyn and Viola - two old friends and veteran salvagers - ransacking an abandoned barbecue restaurant in the heart of West Texas. Their routine is quickly interrupted by a fatal encounter when an estranged family member appears, and working class rage, deeply-held secrets, and a deep reckoning of the past collide. TheaterWorks Hartford audiences will be the very first to experience this darkly funny Southern Gothic story.

“I have been on an incredible journey with TheaterWorks since the early years, and have seen it grow from a small, underground theater to a locally and a nationally respected regional theater,” says Rob Ruggiero, Artistic Director of TheaterWorks Hartford. “This season was chosen to celebrate what our audiences love most about TWH, honoring where we came from, who we are now, and who we dream to be. I wanted our 40th to celebrate connection and partnership - both with our community and with our audience.”

Jeff Griffin, Managing Director of TheaterWorks Hartford, also commented, “We are so grateful to the audiences and supporters that have embraced our work these last four decades. This season is one of gratitude and celebration, and it is wonderful to mark this milestone with such a rich roster of artists, both well-loved favorites and new voices.”

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford’s collection of Twisted Holiday Tales returns in 2025 with some new surprises! CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November - December of 2025 (exact dates to be announced). TheaterWorks Hartford will also be expanding the ever popular LIVING ROOM CONCERT SERIES, as well as planning a few special events to celebrate the 40th season. It’s definitely going to be a season to remember.



TheaterWorks Hartford 2025 – 2026

40th Anniversary Season

ENGLISH

WINNER OF THE 2023 PULITZER PRIZE

by Sanaz Toossi

OCT – NOV 2025

“English Only” is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adults are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Together, with their teacher, they leapfrog through a linguistic playground that is a funny, stunning triumph about the universal foibles of language and miscommunication, hoping that one day English will make them whole.

THE COUNTER

CONNECTICUT PREMIERE

by Meghan Kennedy

JAN - FEB 2026

Every morning at a local diner in upstate New York, one daily cup of coffee connects a lonely waitress and her sleep-deprived regular as their unlikely friendship develops. When he asks her for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets - and sets off a provocative, intimate theatrical triumph. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving story about how everyday connections can change our lives.

CIRCUS FIRE

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Jacques Lamarre

Multimedia Experience and Direction by Jared Mezzocchi

Conceived by Jacques Lamarre, Jared Mezzochi and Rob Ruggiero

MAR – APR 2026

It’s July 1944. With the nation at war and a heat wave settling over the city, the residents of Hartford, Connecticut eagerly await the arrival of “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Moments into the show, the unthinkable occurs - a fire that turns the big top into an inferno. In the minutes, hours and days following the blaze, two communities - Hartford and the Circus - find themselves irretrievably intertwined by tragedy, blame, heroism, and healing. This multimedia, immersive production is co-conceived by Hartford-based playwright Jacques Lamarre, Jared Mezzocchi (the visionary director of Sandra), and TheaterWorks Hartford’s Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero to honor the power of community in our 40th Season.

MUSICAL - To Be Announced

JUN - JUL 2026

More details to be announced at a later date.

THE CANNIBALS OF MCGOWER COUNTY

WORLD PREMIERE

by Drew Larimore

JUL - AUG 2026

This world premiere play kicks off Drew’s Southern matriarch trilogy. McGower County is where we meet Lindalyn and Viola - two old friends and veteran salvagers - ransacking an abandoned barbecue restaurant in the heart of West Texas. Their routine is quickly interrupted by a fatal encounter when an estranged family member appears, and working class rage, deeply-held secrets, and a deep reckoning of the past collide. TheaterWorks Hartford audiences will be the very first to experience this darkly funny Southern Gothic story.



Comments