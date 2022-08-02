THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL Comes to Warner Theatre, December 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome the Allman Family Revival to the Oneglia Theatre (Main Stage), Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 8 pm.

The Allman Family Revival full lineup includes The Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavan Frankenreiter, Luther Dickinson, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Tony Hall, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and River Kittens with special guest opening act Dumpstaphunk.

The Allman Family Revival is a celebration of the life, spirit, and music of Gregg Allman, hosted by his son, Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and anchored by his group, The Devon Allman Project. On what would have been Gregg Allman's 70th Birthday, Devon decided to gather his talented friends to pay homage musically. Musicians that had toured with Gregg, jammed with Gregg & inspired by Gregg turned up to throw down. Legends like Robin Zander of Cheap Trick showed up, wunderkind Marcus King tore the theater down, Orbisons were in the house...a who's who of musical talent have taken part.

Now it's a yearly tradition, and it's grown from an annual celebration in San Francisco to a full-fledged coast to coast tour. Based on the format of "The Last Waltz" concert featuring up to a dozen marquee names in music, it's an epic 3 hour show unlike any other. This year we welcome Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison and The River Kittens, plus, of course, more surprises to come.

Don't miss this incredible celebration of life and music, you'll be part of the family too. Tickets will be on sale to Warner Theatre members Wednesday, August 3, and to the General Public Friday, August 5 at 10 am. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.