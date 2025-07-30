THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Pantochino Teen Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the Broadway musical, “The Addams Family” based on the characters created by Charles Addams, at The Little Theatre, One Lincoln Street in New Haven. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced four performances, August 9 & 10.

“The Addams Family” features book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It's a comical feast embracing the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“We're delighted to give these young actors the opportunity to work in an immersive two-week rehearsal process—its fun and exciting and provides an amazing learning experience, said Bernardi. “And we're especially grateful to our sponsors The Milford Bank, The Devon Rotary and The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven,” he added.

The cast includes thirty-five young actors from Milford, Stratford, Trumbull, Orange, Killingworth, West Haven, Seymour, Shelton, and Beacon Falls

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional theater. The production has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer. Lighting and sound for the production is by Seth Harris and costume design is by Johansmeyer.