Student Blog: Crystals for Performers

About a month ago I was in New York City visiting a friend. We went into a crystal shop in Union Square and my eyes were immediately drawn to a shelf covered in green gems. Before this, I had little to no knowledge about different crystals and what they mean, I just knew I wanted to be a part of this world and connect with another part of myself. I picked up a tower of green aventurine and a bar of selenite, and thus my collection was started.

I am fascinated by crystals. I don't think they're going to solve all of your life's ailments nor do I believe that these pretty rocks will make you a better person. I do think that they are a tool you can use to focus your intentions and raise yourself to a higher frequency. Crystals are known to have high vibrations that can affect people. Everything has energy! When you're around super negative people, they typically like to bring you down with them. And super peppy happy people (while you may roll your eyes at their positivity) can lift you into a new space. I view crystals the same way, and so does Karen Frazier, who, in her book, Crystals for Beginners, breaks a lot of this stuff down more than I can.

Remember that green aventurine crystal I was talking about? The one that called out to me before I knew what it was? It is all about unconditional love, abundance, prosperity, and leadership. I've always thought of myself as a person who leads from the heart, and this crystal also connects to the heart chakra! I am so grateful for the performance opportunities I'm pursuing this summer and for all of my training. Whenever I start to feel down or the imposter syndrome sets in, holding my green aventurine in my palm is just a great physical reminder of all of the abundance in my life.

As I said, I am totally new to this, but I think crystals are for everyone. To heck with the gatekeeping of spirituality and abundance! There is so much information out there, and I am so excited to keep educating myself and incorporating what I learn into my creative process as an artist. I think that they're a great tool to focus your energy which is why crystals are perfect for the performer.

Here are some of my crystal recommendations for performers!

Topaz

From what I've gathered, Topaz is a great crystal for creatives! According to Frazier, it helps with "Self-expression, self-esteem, self-definition, self-love, self-concept, self-criticism, manifesting goals, manifesting creative vision". It comes in all sorts of colors that, like my aventurine, would connect to different chakras if that's something you're interested in your crystal practice. I'd totally recommend keeping topaz around your desk or wherever you find yourself to be working toward your creative goals.

Turquoise

Turquoise is said to connect with your throat chakra which aids in communication. I feel like this helps to relate creative ideas and thoughts with confidence! Having turquoise in a piece of jewelry is something I want to invest in. Not only is it a gorgeous stone, but having that reminder to be forward and truthful is something I find helpful. (It's also said to bring good luck if that's something you'd subscribe to).

Rose Quartz

Performers are incredibly hard on themselves. Rejections upon rejections can lead to a lot of self-doubt and negativity which can only further hurt your creativity. Rose Quartz is a crystal of unconditional love and healing, and its pretty pink color is associated with the heart chakra. I feel like when people think of crystals, this is one of the first that comes to mind. Having rose quartz around serves as a reminder to love yourself!

These are just a few guides to get you started, but definitely pick something out that speaks to your heart. It's all about your personal journey, babydoll. Seek out information and only take what resonates. I have learned so much from Instagram and TikTok, alone.

To quote from Frazier's book (which I sincerely recommend!) again, "To use crystals, you don't need to be New Age, spiritual, or religious, nor do they go against any religion or spirituality. All you need is an open mind and the sincere desire for change that serves your highest and greatest good".

If you're interested at all in starting your own crystal collection like me, check out your local crystal shop or some awesome places on Etsy! I just purchased a starter kit from TheBlueCrystalStudio, and I am SO excited for it to come in.