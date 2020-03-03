Single Tickets On Sale Next Week for Westport Country Playhouse 2020 Season

Single tickets for Westport Country Playhouse's 2020 Season, the historic theater's 90th, will go on sale, beginning Tuesday, March 10, at noon EDT. Single tickets may be purchased by phone at 203-227-4177; in person at 25 Powers Court, Westport, between 12 and 6 p.m.; or online at westportplayhouse.org.

Single tickets start at $30. Prices are subject to change based on availability; buy early for the best prices. Student tickets are $20 for any performance with a valid student I.D. Senior citizens are eligible for 15% discounts; educators may receive 25% discounts; and military and first responders may receive discounts for 15% off at all performances. Traditional season ticket packages continue on sale offering savings, priority seating, restaurant discounts, $10 off extra tickets, and patron flexibility, including a choice of five-play or four-play options. Flex Passes are also on sale, providing date flexibility. For more information on tickets, prices, and any special offers, visit www.westportplayhouse.org.

The Playhouse's 2020 Season, from April 14 through November 21, features five productions, including two musicals, two dramas, and a comedy. The season will begin with the musical, "Next to Normal," with music by Tom Kitt, and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, playing April 14 through May 2. Director and choreographer is Marcos Santana, who helmed the Playhouse's 2019 hit, "In the Heights." "Next to Normal," a 2009 Tony Award-winning musical and winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, gives a groundbreaking look at a family in crisis, while pushing the boundaries of contemporary musical theater. Production Sponsor is Czekaj Artistic Productions. Corporate Production Partner is Bank of America.

"Tiny House," a new comedy fresh from its world premiere by Delaware's Resident Ensemble Players, will play June 9 through June 27. Written by Michael Gotch, who was featured in the Playhouse's 2018 award-winning comedy, "A Flea in Her Ear," the play will be directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. Fireworks fly when family, friends, and quirky neighbors come together for a July 4th barbecue at the off-the-grid, isolated mountain paradise of a young, urban couple. Production Sponsor is Barbara Samuelson.

A dance-filled, reimagined, sassy, and sultry "Ain't Misbehavin'" will run from July 14 through August 1. The 1978 Tony Award winner for Best Musical celebrates the legendary jazz great Fats Waller. The show as you've never seen it before will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, 2019 Tony Nominee for Best Choreography for "Choir Boy." The musical is conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, and will be co-produced with Barrington Stage Company. Production Sponsors are Czekaj Artistic Productions, Joyce Hergenhan, and Barbara and John Streicker. Corporate Production Sponsor is BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

The world premiere translation and adaptation by Kenneth Cavander of Sophocles' "Antigone" will play September 29 through October 17, directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director. A determined young woman bravely defies a king in this thrilling drama about the nature of power and resistance. This classic play speaks across centuries to those living in a climate of fear and polarization. Production Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation.

The Playhouse's 90th Season will culminate with "Blues for an Alabama Sky," from November 3 through November 21, written by Pearl Cleage and directed by La Williams, who is currently directing an Off-Broadway production of the play. As the creative euphoria of the Harlem Renaissance succumbs to the harsh realities of The Great Depression, a community of friends resolves to keep their hopes and dreams alive. Production Sponsors are Judy and Scott Phares. Production Partners are Johnna G. Torsone and John McKeon.

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

For more information visit www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You