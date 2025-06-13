Seven Angels Reveals Constantine Pappas and Craig David Rosen as New Leadership Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Directors of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT announced the two theatre professionals selected to lead the professional theatre into its next era. Constantine Pappas will act as the 35-year-old company's artistic director and Craig David Rosen will serve as the theatre's managing director. The new leadership team replaces Seven Angels' co-founder Semina De Laurentis who co-founded the theatre in 1991 and has acted as both artistic and managing director.

Alan Cipriano, president of the Seven Angels Board of Directors states, "It has been a thrill for me to be a part of and watch Seven Angels grow from an idea to a professional entertainment venue, bringing thousands of people to Waterbury. I look forward to seeing what the new Seven Angels will offer the community!"

Newly-announced Artistic Director Constantine Pappas is eager to get started. "We are so excited to bring a new energy to Seven Angels Theatre. We've got magic to do!”

Incoming Managing Director Craig David Rosen states, "I am looking forward to collaborating with the staff of Seven Angels Theatre. Theatre is a collaboration, where everyone is valued. We are all here to make sure the patrons experience is the best possible."

Constantine Pappas is a seasoned performer, having entertained all over the US and throughout Europe. He was featured in over 600 performances of the North American tour of The Phantom of the Opera, including playing 41 performances as Raoul, and appeared on Broadway in Harmony: A New Musical, directed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, with music and lyrics by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. He recently made his Carnegie hall debut alongside Aaron Tveit, featuring brand new music from Broadway conductor and musician Bryan Perri. A versatile artist crossing over from baritone to tenor and from opera to musical theater, he has performed in many productions, including: The Secret Garden (ACT of CT), Master Class (Connecticut Critics Circle Nominee, MTC), Les Misérables (Fox Theatre), Into the Woods (GVT), A Christmas Carol (DCPA, WPPAC), Kismet (dir Lonny Price), Il barbiere di Siviglia, Carmen, A Comedy of Tenors, Pagliacci, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Titanic.

His work with Seven Angels Theatre has spanned many roles, from performing to marketing. He serves as the Director of the Seven Angels High School Halo Awards. He grew the program over the past four years, making it the largest high school theater awards program in Connecticut (with over 100 participating high schools, spanning four nights of awards).

He also brings an extensive media and marketing background, having worked in collaboration with Barnum Financial Group, Dance Molinari and Edge Sound Research. As a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Fresno, California, he was instrumental in the strategic planning committee for the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco (a plan that now serves 150,000 across seven states). Perhaps his strongest trait is his ability to connect with the members of every community he is in. Constantine is represented by Avalon Artists Group. FB, IG - @constandpappas www.constandpappas.com

Craig David Rosen has been acting for 5 decades, having had the performing bug for as long as he can remember. After seeing his first Broadway show, Hello Dolly starring Carol Channing, Craig knew that theater was his life and that he wanted a career in performing. As Craig grew he developed the desire to direct as well. Craig has been performing and directing ever since. Craig is also a choreographer and playwright.

Craig has performed/directed in community theater as well as professional theater from summer stock to Off-Off Broadway. Most recent directing credits include The Producers (which he also choreographed), Sweeney Todd, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias, Godspell, A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum, The Rink, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Straight Men Can't Dance (which he also wrote), FaceTime, Staging and many others. Acting credits include The Prom, Sea Change, Bent, Godspell (also choreographer), The Laramie Project, The Inconvenience of Death, among many others.

Craig also comes to Seven Angels with over thirty years of administrative experience. He was an office manager for almost twenty years in law firms in NYC. Craig has always wanted to combine his passion for theatre and his administrative prowess to help run a theatre. For the past 13 years Craig has served as the Box Office Manager at The Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Craig is originally from Queens, NY. He has been married to his husband, Rob, for 35 years. They have two children and currently reside in New Fairfield, CT. Craig is a member of the board of directors of Ridgefield CT PRIDE. Craig has served on many Boards and is a former board member of The Ridgefield Theater Barn as well as The Gallery Players in Park Slope, NY.

The Board of Directors of Seven Angels has decided to rechristen the Halo Awards, a signature program that honors the best in Connecticut high school theatre, as The Semina De Laurentis Halo Awards. The brainchild of the outgoing leader, the Halo Awards now involves thousands of students drawn from over 100 high schools across the state. The recent awards ceremonies filled Waterbury's Palace Theater for four nights in May. Cipriano continues, "I wish Semina the best as she enjoys her well-deserved retirement, and takes the time to put her feet up on the beach."

