Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Friends Come to Mohegan Sun Arena

Colin Jost, the comedian, writer, actor and star on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) is scheduled to appear at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, April 26th for an 8:00pm show. SNL co-stars Marcello Hernández and James Austin Johnson will join Jost during the epic night of laughter.

Tickets to Colin Jost and Friends at Mohegan Sun will go on sale Friday, February 14th 12:00pm. Comedy fans can purchase at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, February 15th, subject to availability.

Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.”. Jost and Michael Che have hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. The duo also co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 and in 2024 executive produced and co-hosted Peacock’s first-ever live comedy event, “Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark,” which featured an evening of surprise drop-in performances from stand-up comedians.

In 2020, Jost also debuted “A Very Punchable Face.” A New York Times bestseller, the memoir is a series of essays that documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life, including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more.

Jost, along with Marcello Hernández, and James Austin Johnson will play key roles during the upcoming highly anticipated Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary season. “Saturday Night Live,” celebrating its 50th Anniversary Special this Saturday night, has helped elevate Colin Jost to worldwide acclaim. The writer, performer and author started writing for SNL in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014. The 10,000- seat Mohegan Sun Arena will also host Comedy icons and SNL alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Friday, May 16th.

“We wanted to help Saturday Night Live celebrate their 50th Anniversary with this incredible booking featuring SNL superstars Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, and James Austin Johnson and it couldn’t come at a better time, as NBC airs a TV special this week.," said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan.

