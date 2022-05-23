Sageseeker Productions and HartBeat Ensemble Present 'La Sala Femme: The ReEmergence'

HartBeat Ensemble (Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr., Artistic Director and Rhoda Cerritelli, Managing Director) announced today a two-night special event, LA SALA FEMME: The ReEmergence, produced in collaboration with the visionary artists of Sageseeker Productions.

Presented on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, both evenings will feature a two-hour outdoor block party-style event with DJ sets and art-making activities followed by a one-hour indoor performance. LA SALA FEMME can be experienced at HartBeat Ensemble's Carriage House Theatre, located at 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Sageseeker Productions proudly presents an evening of never-been-done collaborative performances by CT-based Black womxn, womxn of color, non-binary, trans and queer artists of color. Participants are invited to bring a photograph or object that represents a loved one who's passed or an aspect of yourself you are letting go of that you would like to honor as part of the evening's rituals.

The outdoor pre-show hang, starting Saturday, May 28 at 8pm and Sunday, May 29 at 5pm, will feature DJ sets by Kasey Cortez (Saturday) and Michelle Bee (Sunday), an interactive altar building with Jeanika Browne-Springer, The Photobooth: Blush featuring Bizzie R., and an interactive art installation with Lindaluz Carrillo. Food and beverage will be available for sale.

The indoor performance, starting at 10pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday, will feature storytelling, poetry, music and dance with Shakira Perez, Jewels Rivera, Ym, Storm, Kenyatta Muzzanni, and Anthony Rosado.

LA SALA FEMME: The ReEmergence will be hosted by Sageseeker Productions' founder and visionary Jasmin Agosto. Sageseeker Productions collaborates with visual and performing artists to produce public experiences that hold space for grief and inspire curiosity and joy.

HartBeat Ensemble's Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr. states, ""HartBeat Ensemble member Jasmin Agosto has created a trailblazing artistic ritual right here in Hartford. By invoking our ancestors through a queer womanist lens, La Sala Femme will help create a new template for theater performance in the Americas. We're humbled that Sageseeker Productions has chosen to collaborate with us on this project."

Tickets are $25 General Admission; $20 for Students and Seniors. No one turned away for lack of funds. Tickets can be reserved at HartBeatEnsemble.org.

LA SALA FEMME: The ReEmergence is supported in part by the New England Foundation for the Arts through the New England Arts Resilience Fund, part of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund, an initiative of the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with major funding from the federal CARES Act from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founded in 2001, HartBeat Ensemble's mission is to create provocative theater that connects our community beyond traditional barriers of race, gender, class and geography.a??HartBeat Ensemble is the only institutiona??in Hartford that consistently uses theater to speak powerfully across different generations, races, populations and interest groups. As an ensemble of artist-activists, we create as well as present innovative productions based on critical civic issues. HartBeat continues to inspire the next generation of leaders to create change for a better world through its Youth Play Institute. To learn more, please visit HartBeatEnsemble.org.

Support is provided by the Department of Economic and Community Development, CT Office of the Arts, CT Humanities, Greater Hartford Arts Council's United Arts Campaign, National Endowment for the Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts Resilience Fund and Travelers.