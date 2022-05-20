Sacred Heart University Hires New Managing Director Of Performing Arts

Sacred Heart University has hired Martin Kagan as its new managing director of performing arts.

Kagan, who resides in Riverside, will oversee the band & orchestra, choral and dance programs and will work directly with Jerry Goehring, executive director of the performing arts department. He will also develop and manage budgets, implement grants and pursue fundraising.

"SHU's performing arts program is growing, and it's exciting to be a part of that progression," said Kagan, adding that he enjoys working with students and seeing how they evolve during their college years. "You see how their experience in the arts changes them and broadens their perspectives," he said.

Kagan has more than 30 years of international, nonprofit management experience, specifically in the arts and theatre world. One of his more recent posts was assistant vice president for Pace University's Schimmel Center for the Arts in New York City for 10 years. He also worked as an adjunct professor at Pace and taught a course on managing creativity.

Prior to his career in higher education, Kagan was president and CEO of The Dance Gallery in Los Angeles, CA; executive director of the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA; managing director of the John Anson Ford Theatre and the Ford Theatre Foundation in Los Angeles; and executive director of the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation in New York City.

Kagan said his proudest accomplishments include establishing performing arts programs at some of the institutions where he worked, developing them and watching them flourish.

"Martin's experienced leadership will greatly benefit SHU's performing arts program, which has undergone enormous growth," said Goehring. "We are excited to have him as part of the performing arts team as we enter into a new phase of artistic excellence for students, faculty and staff."

