Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents SHU Chamber Ensembles in Concert Next Month

Sacred Heart University's student chamber ensembles will perform a diverse concert next month at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield.

The concert is set for Monday, December 6, at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: $10, general admission. Free with SHU ID. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.

First opened as a vaudeville house in 1920, the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is a 400-seat cinema and performance space located at 1420 Post Road at the bustling corner of Unquowa and Post roads in Fairfield. In May 2019, Sacred Heart University and Kleban Properties partnered to renovate and reopen the long-shuttered theatre as a contemporary arts and education venue and nonprofit. The SHU Community Theatre is home to a unique blend of film, live concerts and performances, lectures, youth programs and academic endeavors. For tickets and more information, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.

