Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents May Films

The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in May.

Belfast (2021, PG-13, 1h 38m) A young boy and his working-class family experience the tumultuous 1960s in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (2021, PG-13, 1h 38m) Director Kenneth Branaugh won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 28, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Luca (2021, PG, 1h 35m) On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. Sunday, May 15, at 12 & 3 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 22, 12 & 3 p.m.

Cruella (2021, PG-113, 2h 14m) A live-action prequel featuring dog-hating villain Cruella de Vil. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry. Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 29, 12 & 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.