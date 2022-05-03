Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents May Films

Check out the full lineup here!

May. 3, 2022  

The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in May.

Belfast (2021, PG-13, 1h 38m) A young boy and his working-class family experience the tumultuous 1960s in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (2021, PG-13, 1h 38m) Director Kenneth Branaugh won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 28, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.

Luca (2021, PG, 1h 35m) On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. Sunday, May 15, at 12 & 3 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 22, 12 & 3 p.m.

Cruella (2021, PG-113, 2h 14m) A live-action prequel featuring dog-hating villain Cruella de Vil. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry. Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 29, 12 & 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.



