Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Acclaimed Comedian And Shu Alumnus Kevin Nealon

SHU presents an evening with Kevin Nealon, Sacred Heart University Class of 1975 graduate and former Bridgeport resident.

Emmy- and SAG-nominated actor, comedian and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds. He most recently starred on the CBS-TV comedy series Man With A Plan, produces and hosts the digital series Hiking with Kevin-exclusively available on his YouTube channel--and tours his stand-up globally.

In addition, Nealon is the titular voice role of Glenn Martin, DDS, has completed two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime and has appeared in Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Still Standing and more. His film career includes: Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Daddy Day Care, Roxanne and Grandma's Boy.

On Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1995, he had a recurring role as anchor on "Weekend Update" and earned an Emmy nomination in 1988 as part of the SNL writing team.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Nealon moved to Bridgeport, graduating from St. Joseph High School in Trumbull. He earned a bachelor's degree from Sacred Heart University in 1975.

