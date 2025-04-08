STEEL MAGNOLIAS Set as Theatre Fairfield’s Final Show of the 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Fairfield, the production company of Fairfield University’s theatre program, will conclude its 2024-2025 season with Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. A heartfelt exploration of friendship, grief, and community, Steel Magnolias will be performed on Wednesday, April 9, through Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 pm, with 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday, April 1,2 and Sunday, April 13. Performances will be held in the Wien Black Box in the Quick Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at the Quick Center Box Office: $10 general admission, $5 for all students. Call the Box Office at (203) 254-4010 or buy tickets online here.

Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, Steel Magnolias is a celebration of life. “As an audience we are given the opportunity to witness how these six strong Southern women rise to the occasion, showcasing vulnerability and resilience during life’s most difficult moments,” said director Jackob Hofmann. “But don’t be misled by the sentiment of the play. Mr. Harling knows that laughter through tears is the greatest emotion. Even through hardship, life is full of humor and this play is brimming with it. Audiences can expect to marvel in not only the emotional depth of the story but also by the power of humor and how it ultimately connects us all together.”

“This production is a powerful testament to the bonds of friendship, both among the characters and within the cast themselves,” says Nora Jacobi ’25, our marketing intern and actor who is portraying Ouiser. “As a senior preparing to graduate, I’m thrilled to be part of a cast filled with so many new faces, carrying on the legacy of inclusion, camaraderie, and life-long friendships that Theatre Fairfield has given me over the past four years. “Steel Magnolias” is a beautiful story about strong women coming together through both the joyous and challenging times in life, finding light in the darkest times...”

The Steel Magnolias cast features Katie Cash ’28, Tessa Collins ’28, Nora Jacobi ’25, Elizabeth Morin ’26, Sophia Papp ’28, Courtney Sabogal ’26. The production’s artistic team includes director Jackob Hofmann, co-producer and scenic designer Lynne Porter co-producer Jan Mason, Costume Designer Julie Leavitt-Learson, lighting designer Lynne Chase, sound designer Rachel Landy, technical director Anne Kendall, stage manager Christina Ronquillo, assistant stage managers Nolan Pace ’28, and Ricardo Vasquez, and intimacy director Jamie Monahan.

Comments