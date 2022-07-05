SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE is Now Playing at Ivoryton Playhouse

The music is hot and the jive is jumpin' all summer long at the Ivoryton Playhouse! On June 30th, the doors will open to the glorious sounds of the 50s and 60s with SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller. This Grammy Award-winning and Tony nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue.

Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including show-stopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak," and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, the Coasters, and the Drifters.

In the 1950s, the rhythm and blues of the black entertainment world, up to then restricted to black clubs, was increasing its audience-share in areas previously reserved for traditional pop music, and the phenomenon now known as "crossover" became apparent. Leiber and Stoller were trailblazers in this genre when, in 1957, they wrote and produced the hit by The Coasters, "Young Blood"/"Searchin'". In all, Leiber and Stoller wrote or co-wrote over 70 chart hits. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller is directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Todd Underwood and the creative team includes musical direction by Michael Morris; costume design by Elizabeth Saylor; set design by Cully Long and lighting design by Marcus Abbott.

This stellar cast comes to Ivoryton from as far away as Texas and as close as New York City and includes Joseph Castro, Elvie Ellis, Debra Thais Evans*, Tiffany Frances*, Cameron Loyal, Sandra Marante*, Warren Nolan*, Gabriella Saramago, and Cartreze Tucker*

Join the neighborhood gang as they recall love won, lost, and imagined. Whether it is your first time hearing these glorious songs, or whether it takes you on a trip down memory lane, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE will have you shimmying in the aisle.

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller runs through Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.

This season, the Playhouse is back to full capacity for the first time in two years, yet the safety of our audience remains our primary concern. Masks are optional with proof of vaccination and required for those without a vaccination card.

Our patio bar will now be open from 7pm on Friday and Saturday nights before the show where we will be serving red and white wine, rose, prosecco and beer. Cash and credit cards accepted. Come early to the Playhouse and enjoy a relaxing drink before the show.

SixTix on Thursdays returns this season - half price tickets at the door after 6pm. Call ahead to check availability.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.