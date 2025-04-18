SIX, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More Set For Shubert Theatre's 2025-2026 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the lineup of shows for the theatre's 2025-2026 Broadway Series. Mr. McDonald commented, “As I enter my fifth season as Executive Director, I am delighted to announce that we have put together a spectacular series of Broadway shows that are fresh, nostalgic and thoroughly entertaining!”

The 5-Show Broadway Series begins September 25–28, 2025 with SIX, the new, original musical and global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE debuts December 2–7, 2025. This exhilarating musical is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting American icon.

Everyone will be saying Helloooooo when MRS. DOUBTFIRE brings its hysterical and heartfelt story to the stage March 5–8, 2026. Based on the beloved film, this lovable new musical comedy is about the things we do to stay together.

The series follows with KIMBERLY AKIMBO, May 14–17, 2026, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order).

The Broadway Series culminates with LES MISÉRABLES June 2–7, 2026. Cameron Mackintosh's Tony Award-winning phenomenon is still one of the world's most popular musicals!

Current Shubert Broadway Subscribers will receive their renewal mailing shortly. Shubert Subscribers have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their seats by mail, by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203.562.5666 or stopping by Mondays through Fridays from Noon–6:00pm. For complete show information, visit Shubert.com.

SIX

September 25–28, 2025

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

December 2–7, 2025

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” numerous awards, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Mrs. Doubtfire

March 5–8, 2026

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:00pm

Saturday 1:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to the Shubert in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Kimberly Akimbo

May 14–17, 2026

Thursday 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday 1:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday 2:00pm

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL!

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Les Misérables

June 2–7, 2026

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday 1:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday 1:00pm

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Comments