Iconic Singer, Shaun Cassidy, Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse December 18

Add a little "Da Doo Ron Ron" to your holiday season when Shaun Cassidy returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm with a night of hits and a few holiday tunes! The show, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car and sponsored by Not Your Granny's Tea, also includes funny and moving stories of his famous family and extraordinary life.

An iconic pop star of the '70s and '80s, a successful Broadway and West End actor in the '90s, and a major writer/producer in television to this day, Shaun rose to fame in ABC's popular series, "The Hardy Boys Mysteries." Along the way, he enjoyed a massive recording career, garnering hits like "Da Doo Ron Ron," "That's Rock 'n' Roll," "Hey Deanie," and "Do You Believe In Magic."

After selling out arenas nationwide, and sharing a year-long run on Broadway in Blood Brothers with his late half-brother, David Cassidy, Shaun moved behind the scenes to become one of television's top writers, creating shows like "American Gothic," "Invasion," and producing series like NBC's current hit, "New Amsterdam."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75.00) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.