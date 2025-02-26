SEARED Will Be Staged at Lachat Farm in Weston This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lachat Town Farm will present Seared, a sharply witty and compelling comedy by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck. The production will run over three weekends in March, bringing a dynamic theatrical experience to Connecticut audiences. Directed by Marleine Hofmann, Seared will be staged in the intimate setting of “Brian’s Kitchen” at Lachat Town Farm, a venue designed to replicate a Brooklyn restaurant kitchen and immerse the audience in the highstakes world of the culinary arts.

Originally produced off-Broadway in 2019, Seared garnered widespread praise, including four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best New Play). The show explores the chaotic yet captivating world of a Brooklyn-based restaurant, where personal and professional tensions bubble over as the characters struggle to balance their craft with the demands of commerce. As garlic and onions sizzle on stage, the play delves into the conflict between artistic passion and the pressures of the business world.

Lachat Town Farm is proud to bring this exciting production to its stage, featuring an exceptional cast of talented professionals. The performance will showcase local talent, including Equity actors Jasen Salvatore (Fairfield) and Ricky Davis Jr. (Norwalk), as well as New York City-based actors Melani Carrié and Brian Yeun. The production is produced by Diana Muller, formerly of Play With Your Food lunchtime theater.

Adding to the production’s authenticity, Redding-based culinary producer and Food Network champion Ashley Holt brings her expertise to the project. Holt, a celebrated winner of Chopped and The New York Cake Show, will transform the Lachat performance space into a Brooklyn restaurant kitchen, ensuring that the actors are well-prepared in their cooking and serving skills.

