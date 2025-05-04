Review: UPSTATE at Theatreworks New Milford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater is progress. Theater is always moving forward. Always innovating. Always creating something new. New Works are the lifeblood of the Theatre. Whenever a new play is given a World Premiere, it should be celebrated, which is what brought me to Theatreworks New Milford this weekend. Written by, directed by, and starring Dorothy Lyman, TheatreWorks presented the world premiere of Upstate to great success.

Set in modern-day upstate New York, Upstate focuses on Elizabeth, an elderly widow who is taking care of the family farm with the help of family friend and surrogate-daughter, Christie, after her husband passed away. The drama begins when Elizabeth's biological daughter, Betsy, and her husband, Tom, visit for the weekend with the intent of convincing Elizabeth that it’s time to sell the farm and move into an assisted living home after sustaining an injury from one of her pigs. Into the fray comes Betsy’s daughter, Liz, and her boyfriend, Jason, who have other ideas for the property.

The drama of the show comes from the interactions between the characters and relies quite heavily on the chemistry of the cast. As mentioned, Elizabeth is performed by Dorothy Lyman, herself, who brings the stubborn energy of a woman who doesn't want to stop- a desire that the audience clearly connected with, as they would erupt with laughter at every snarky side comment. Betsy, played by Jamie Spannhake, brings confidence and strength to the household, which is delightfully countered by Tom’s (Kevin Sosbe) playfulness. Liz (Kay Mickelson) and Jason (Thomas Ovitt) burst onto the scene with youthful exuberance and ambition, while dealing with their own serious doubts. Finally, the cast is rounded out by Patti Reese’s Christie, who is the foil to Betsy: Betsy’s harshness is balanced by Christie’s gentleness, as both “daughters” try to do what's best for Elizabeth.

Finally, the set and props must be lauded for bringing the farmhouse to life. With the set constructed by the team of Sharbargh Scenic, Matt Travis, Jim Hipp, and Devon Langworthy, Elizabeth's kitchen came to life by feeling rustic, well lived in, but also well cleaned and decorated in the way that only a Grandmother's house could be.

You won't want to miss the World Premiere run of Upstate by Dorothy Lyman at Theatreworks New Milford. The production runs from May 1 to May 24 with performances at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and a 2pm matinee on May 18. The evening performance on May 8 is their special Pay What You Want performance. Tickets can be purchased on their website, theatreworks.us.

