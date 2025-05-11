Review: SISTER ACT at Fairfield Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 10th, I had the pleasure of seeing Sister Act as performed by Fairfield Center Stage in Fairfield, CT, at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield. Having seen this musical on Broadway, before, I am qualified to say that this performance by Fairfield Center Stage is astronomically better than what I saw on Broadway! Given the consistent high quality that can always be expected at Fairfield Center Stage, this should not be a surprise. Director Brian Crook combines his talents with choreographer Bonnie Gregson and music director Ken Legum to bring out the best in this amazing cast!

The music is written by Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater. While the music is not any of the same music from the 1992 movie that this musical is based on, the storyline is very similar. The music is mostly, but not totally, in the disco and 1970s soul genre. The best song, in my opinion, is the ensemble number "Raise Your Voice," which explodes with energy and is wonderfully performed by this dynamic cast. The talented live orchestra backstage enhances the quality of the sound. The orchestra, directed by Ken Legum who also plays keyboard also features Clay Zambo on keyboard, Nick Zavaglia on guitar, Charles Casimiro on bass, and Gabe Nappi on drums.

With book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, Sister Act tells the fictional story, set in 1977-1978 Philadelphia, of Deloris Van Cartier (Leondra Smith-West) who is a talented aspiring singer who witnesses a murder committed by Curtis (Ken Skjeveland), a married man who Deloris is dating. Deloris is therefore placed into a witness protection program where she poses as a nun in a convent, going by the name Sister Mary Clarence. Deloris enters the convent in such a depraved spiritual state that she does not even discern prayer from blasphemy. Nevertheless, her high vocal talent makes it just a matter of time before Deloris takes over leading the choir. Deloris dramatically changes their musical style, in a controversial manner. Leondra Smith-West is phenomenal in this leading role of Deloris, selling every line, expression, and note!

Marilyn Olsen provides a strong performance in the role of Mother Superior who with extreme hesitation accepts the fact that Deloris is in her convent. Mother Superior becomes outraged by the manner in which Deloris changes the musical arrangements and choreography of the songs, even referring to it as "sacrilegious." Mother Superior feels conflicted, however, on the grounds that Monsignor O’ Hara (Andy Stubbs) loves the way this new musical style has brought more people into the church, thus more money into the collection basket, during a time when that particular church was at risk of being shut down due to a deficiency of money. The big question then becomes whether the performance of this new genre of music during Mass in some way violates a theological, doctrinal, or moral absolute or whether it is merely a deviation from man-made tradition. It becomes the central area of conflict between Deloris and Mother Superior. For those who want to bring the matter to an even deeper theological level, one could question whether replacing long standing man-made tradition that is rooted in reverence and piety with something new that has no affiliation with reverence or piety inevitably risks the price of compromise on theological, doctrinal, or moral absolutes. More on the surface level, there is also the fact that the popularity the church is gaining with Deloris leading the choir is also risking exposure of Deloris' location to Curtis who is planning to kill her, a concept that furthermore jeopardizes the safety of the real nuns in the convent.

Jay Reyes gives a moving performance as Eddie, the once shy former high school classmate of Deloris. Eddie had a crush on Deloris in high school, a crush that has not gone away. Eddie has since become a police officer who is determined to protect Deloris during this time of danger.

Marcelle Morrisey brings Sister Mary Robert to life in her powerful performance of this relatable character who wants to do what is right without missing out on the best things that life has to offer. Her song "The Life I Never Led," is one of the musical highlights, completely deviating from the disco style. Marcelle Morrisey performs this number with believable feeling and emotion, generating a true audience connection with the character.

Jess Ricketts is excellent as TJ, the comically bumbling nephew of Curtis. Strong stage chemistry and dynamics are shown between Jess Ricketts, Ken Skjeveland, Cheyenne Perez , and Jayden Santos. Cheyenne Perez and Jayden Santos brilliantly portray Curtis' other two toadies, Joey and Pablo, respectively.

Other stand-out performances include Najlaa Noonan as Sister Mary Patrick, Mia Tommins as Sister Mary Lazarus, Natasha Fenster as Sister Mary Martin of Tours, Sarah McCormack as Sister Mary Theresa, Emmanuella Dorcely as Michelle, Hailey Stevenson as Tina, John Moran as Ernie, and Brian Bish as Drag Queen.

The highly talented ensemble includes Jim Hisey II, Maggie Kruse, Ben Legum, Jacob Legum, Sam Matis, Bridget McBride, Alana Merly, Lindsay Protsko, Jasmin Salas, Rhet Sealfon, Lauren Sittard, Xoe Tracey, Taylor Tunstall and Jennifer Turner.

Will Curtis find out where Deloris is hiding? Will Mother Superior ban Deloris from continuing to lead the choir the way she is leading it? Will the other nuns find out that Deloris is not really a nun? Will Deloris give Eddie a chance, romantically? Will Deloris have any desire to continue her experience with the choir, even if her time in the witness protection program comes to an end? If so, would she be welcome? Will Sister Mary Robert decide she wants to reject a life as a nun and follow Deloris on some other path? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend Sister Act which is scheduled to continue to run at Fairfield Center Stage through May 18, 2025. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

