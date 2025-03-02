Review: ALMOST HEAVEN at Castle Craig Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, March 1st, I had the pleasure of seeing an extraordinary production of the musical ALMOST HEAVEN, featuring the music of John Denver, as performed by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT. This is much more than a tribute concert. This is a theatrical presentation that includes some fascinating biographical information about John Denver’s life. The songs are sung by a highly talented six person cast featuring Kaite Corda, Mason Andrew, Timothy Barton, Bret Bisaillon, Em Kramm, and Sheri Sanders. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Jeff Waxman. The original concept is by Harold Thau. Director Ian Galligan, assisted by Jennifer Del Sole, and music director Marc Sokolson help bring the audience a show that is entertaining for the entire family! As someone who has been a fan of John Denver’s music since I was a very young child, I thoroughly enjoyed this production!

The stage is fully exposed, going back deeper than I had realized in previous productions. The back walls of the stage are painted with outdoor scenery such as mountains and pine trees. This sets a perfect backdrop for John Denver’s music, since many of his songs communicate deep appreciation for God’s blessings of amazing scenery, whether in West Virginia, Colorado, Montana, or elsewhere. Something about the awareness of the beauty of nature brings a positive vibe to John Denver’s music. The cast utilizes the entire stage, with highly entertaining choreography. Pictures and videos are projected on the back wall of center stage, including a short video that shows John Denver outdoors during the songwriting process.

A live band is behind the stage, out of the view of the audience. Their accompaniment tremendously enhances the show. This talented live band is led by musical director Marc Sokolson who conducts and plays piano. The band also features Clio Janis on guitar, Matthew Miskin on bass, and Chris Romano on percussion. On stage, the cast members also play some instruments on some songs, while performing.

While the show is primarily music, the cast members also play various roles, including taking a first-person John Denver perspective, reading letters from fans, asking loaded questions as press interviewers, and speaking words to John Denver from other people who were in John Denver’s life. Both positive and negative events in John Denver’s life are dramatically portrayed through the dialogue. Intriguing insight behind the inspiration of many of his songs is also provided.

The information that I found most fascinating, and had never previously heard, was that John Denver had lost two toes in a lawnmower accident when he was eighteen years old. At the time, I’m sure that had to have been horrific for him. It became a blessing in disguise, though, because this injury may have saved his life. It prevented him from having to serve in the military, come time for the draft for the Vietnam War. Had it not been for this injury, none of us may have ever known about John Denver or the wonderful music he has written and performed. That story can help inspire those who have been through something devastating to trust that God can bring something wonderful, even out of what feels like extreme misfortune, at the time it happens.

Some would categorize the style of John Denver’s music as folk rock, while others would consider it to be country. In the seventies, when John Denver’s music was at its mountain peak of popularity, that style of music was also as big as it has ever been, with John Denver among the biggest names in that genre.

The audience can expect to hear many of their favorites, like “Rhymes and Reasons,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Grandma’s Feather Bed,” and “Sunshine On My Shoulders.” My favorite song, as performed in this musical, is “Poems, Prayers, and Promises.”

Kaite Corda brings positive energy and feeling to her role, with a countenance that clearly communicates what a wonderful time she is having on stage, at all times, whether she is singing lead, singing backup, dancing, or whether the focus is on another cast member. Kaite has an amazing singing voice and phenomenal stage presence. Having seen her in many previous shows, she continues to provide that first-rate performance that she brings to every role in which she is cast. In this show, she is joined by talented actresses Em Kramm and Sheri Sanders who are also excellent in their leading vocals, while providing sensational three-part harmonies, with Kaite, particularly impressive on a song called “Wild Montana Skies,” which I surprisingly had never previously heard, yet enjoyed tremendously!

Mason Andrew has the voice most similar to John Denver’s and brings feeling to his vocals throughout the show. Timothy Barton and Bret Bisaillon have the talent to bring meaning to their performances of John Denver’s music, even with vocal styles that are different from those of John Denver. Like with the female performers, all three male performers provide unique qualities that enhance this production.

All six performers have excellent stage chemistry with each other, at all times, making them the ideal cast for this production! Ian Galligan, as director, has yet again succeeded in helping create an on-stage environment that helps bring out the best in the entire cast!

I highly recommend ALMOST HEAVEN which is scheduled to continue to run through March 16, 2025. For times and tickets, please go to

