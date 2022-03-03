Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2022 Teen Class

This class is for teens (ages 13-18) who are interested in improving their acting and performance techniques. Students will rehearse scenes, perform improv exercises, play games, share their ideas, and collaborate with their peers to bring scenes to life. There will be a Share Day on the final day of class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships available. The eight-week session of TEENS: A YOUNG ACTOR PREPARES will be held at the 224 Ecospace in Hartford, CT on Fridays, beginning March 18th from 4:30-6pm.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.