Previews: 42ND STREET at Stamford High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s the height of the Great Depression (1933), and Peggy Sawyer (Kate Morton) leaves Allentown, Pennsylvania to fulfill her dreams of being a show girl in New York City. She just missed her audition for a new musical by Bert Barry (Shaun Daral) and Maggie Jones (Sabina Farley), and producer Julian Marsh (Michael Faherty) is ticked off and Peggy leaves the theater.

Julian is concerned about some of the cast members, in particular, Dorothy Brock (Lola Duhov). Dorothy is a bit past her prime and her last hit was 10 years ago. But he must temper his fears because Dororthy’s sugar daddy, Abner Dillon (Joa Field) is backing the show.

Billy Lawlor (Sebastian Colfer), the show’s leading man, convinces Peggy to give it another try, and she returns to the theater when she realizes that she forgot her purse. Maggie invites her and three of the other dancers to lunch. They dance their way back to the theater and Julian is impressed with Peggy and gives her a job in the chorus.

Of all things to happen, Dorothy breaks her ankle just before the opening night. Julian is ready to pull the plug on “Pretty Lady,” but the cast refuses to give up. They think Peggy can save the show and Julian agrees. But Peggy already left for the train station and Julian rushes to get her back. Can Peggy learn 25 pages of script, six songs, and 10 dance numbers in just 36 hours? Which of Julian’s predictions will come true – having “either a live leading lady or a dead chorus girl?” You’ll have to see the show for yourself.

The talented cast include Connor Armstrong as choreographer Andy Lee, Quincy Flores as Pat Denning, Dorothy’s former vaudeville partner and love interest, James Carlton as stage manager Mac, Kaylee Deenihan as Ann “Anytime Annie” Reilly, Pavla Smid as Lorraine Flemming, Cooper Toland as Phyllis Dale, and Beverlyn Lopez as Gladys, the showgirls who help Peggy. Rounding out the cast are

Parker Bamberger, Madison Builes, Tyson Cantave, Mia Carrizzo, Skayla Johnson, Ashley Lanza, Grace Lombardo, Jane McNamara, Reilly Magee, Thamar Mercius, Isabella Orrego-Correa, Alejandra Pinto, Nevaehaliz Rivera, William Sachtjen, Adele Samsonas, Royana Sangster, Stella Supple, Elissa Tobin, and Juliana Trudeau are in the ensemble.

The creative team is comprised of director Tommy DeSalvo, assistant director Stephen Emerick, musical director Jerold Goldstein, choreographer Caitlin Roberts, costumer Zoey Guaman, stage manager Laeliah Bailey, assistant stage manager Leo Ross, sound assistants William DeSantis and Basil Lintern, and prop master Miranda Rotstein.

Recently, the Strawberry Hill Players received acclaim at the Stephen Sondheim Awards and Connecticut HALO competition. Their last two musicals, The Prom and Mamma Mia received a total of 14 nominations and won five Sondheim Awards for Best Student Sound Design, Best Supporting Actress, Best Choreography, and Best Ensemble and Best Leading Actress in a musical.

So come and see those dancing feet in this production of 42nd Street, which runs Fridays, Apr 25th and May 2nd at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 26th at 7:30 p.m. and May 3rd at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 (including an estimated $2.50 in fees) for adults, $17.30 (including $2.30 in fees) for students and seniors. The running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including the intermission. The venue is accessible for differently abled people. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/stamford-high-school/67accd7c1e8c150f5ab5c70f/tickets#/p. Stamford High School is located at 55 Strawberry Hill Road in Stamford.

Comments