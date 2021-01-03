Playhouse on Park's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Extended Through January 10th

Due to popular demand, Playhouse on Park's production of Peter Rothstein's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 has been extended through January 10, 2020. This production is available to stream only. Musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Direction by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.

About the production: It's a remarkable true story from the Western Front. ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols.

This is a film of the play. This play was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park. As a result of guidelines put forth by Governor Ned Lamont and out of concern for the safety of our staff, cast, and crew, the play was filmed outdoors without the presence of a live audience. All involved in the making of the film of this play were required to adhere to an extensive safety plan.

Visit our website for cast & crew bios, a show guide, a recording of a recent panel discussion and additional supplemental information.

Tickets are $20 per stream plus an additional $3 service charge. Online orders are subject to an additional $1.50 processing fee. In person and phone orders do not have the additional $1.50 fee. All fees are passed on directly to the companies that charge us for their services. Upon purchasing a stream, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film from December 16th - January 10th only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

Schools/Educators: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is appropriate for grades 7through 12 and college students. For information about purchasing an educational package, which includes a study guide, a link to stream and more, contact Michael Hinton, at MHinton@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860523-5900 x 16