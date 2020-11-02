Playhouse on Park Returns to Auerfarm with Mama D's Post-Election Hangover Party

The socially distanced gathering will take place on Saturday, November 7. The concert will begin at 2:30pm (gates open at 2pm). Tickets are $25.

Join Mama D (Darlene Zoller, Playhouse on Park Co-Artistic Director) and her band for 90 minutes of music and laughter as we gather socially distanced at Auerfarm in Bloomfield, CT on Saturday, November 7. The concert will begin at 2:30pm (gates open at 2pm). Tickets are $25, and they must be purchased in advance.

The weather is looking great for Saturday so we are sneaking in one more outdoor performance! Bring your chairs and/or blankets. Pack a lunch and maybe a Bloody Mary or 2, and leave your troubles at home! Due to content, you must be 18 years of age or older to attend. Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket; your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times. This performance is limited according to the State of CT guidelines for Phase 3.

At Playhouse on Park, Darlene has directed and choreographed CABARET, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World) SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its 18th year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for 2014's production of I'D RATHER BE DANCING. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event exclusive to the Playhouse. Darlene is an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and SMILE.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre is located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You