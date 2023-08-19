Playhouse On Park to Host Special COMEDY NIGHT to Benefit Park Road Parade

Playhouse on Park will present 90 minutes of laughs on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. Pre-show mix and mingle at 6pm (complementary food and drinks provided by Park Road restaurants), followed by the show at 7:30pm. This special Comedy Night will feature comedians Jody Sloane and Rob Steen. Tickets are $27.50, all seats reserved. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Park Road Parade.

About the Parade:

On Saturday, October 7th, the Park Road Association will host its most cherished community event, the Park Road Parade. This fun-filled, one-of-a-kind community event is one of the region's most popular fall traditions, celebrating all that is special about Park Road, West Hartford and beyond. This year's Grand Marshal is iHeartRadio's The River 105.9 personality Renee Dinino. The Parade will be preceded by a one-mile Fun Run in coordination with local West Hartford business Fleet Feet. The 2023 Park Road Parade is dedicated to the late Rob Rowlson, former Director of Community Services and Park Road Parade co-founder. Learn more about raising money for the parade here: http://www.parkroadct.com/become-a-sponsor

Jody Sloane has always had a knack for finding humor in the darkest corners of life. Whether it was the absurdity of a government cheese sculpture or the quirks of her mother's self-medicating with Winstons and Ring Dings, nothing was off-limits for her infectious laughter-inducing commentary. Her friends quickly learned that any situation could become a comedy goldmine with her around. Fast forward to mid-life, Sloane cut her entertainment teeth doing her sit-down schtick as a cheeky conductor on the Boston duck tours. Her duck tour experience was the perfect tee up to becoming a standup comedian. She's now a regular at esteemed comedy venues from New York to Maine and has been featured in several comedy festivals, including Laugh Your Asheville Off, Boston Comedy Festival, and The Women In Comedy Festival. If you're ready to embrace the perversely hilarious, and you're not afraid to explore the comical underbelly of life, then Sloane is your guide. Get ready to indulge your inner imp and join Jody Sloane for a night of comedy that's delightfully twisted and wickedly entertaining.

Rob Steen has been doing comedy for 25 years. He began as a street performer at the age of 12 in Boston MA. Using his juggling and improv skills he decided to try Stand-Up! Since then he has kept a full calendar of over 350 shows per year! Rob has also been featured on several TV shows including The Late Show with Dave Letterman where he was a frequent guest. Rob is very high energy and will bring the whole audience together as a group with his unique style of crowd participation. His act is a mix of situations & observations that he has been in for the past 21 years of being an entertainer. Rob has been compared to Robin Williams due to his fast-paced delivery & quick wit. Rob is great at working the crowd and making every show different. It is no wonder he is one of the most request comedians in the Northeast. Rob will keep you on your toes and laughing non-stop.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

About the Park Road Association:

The Park Road Association's mission is to improve the quality of life for the Park Road neighborhood by maintaining the aesthetics and safety of the community, bringing people together through events (such as the annual Park Road Parade), and improving business promotion on Park Road and the surrounding streets. For decades, the Park Road neighborhood has been an historic establishment in the town of West Hartford. Through the efforts of some incredibly dedicated volunteers it continues to thrive, better than ever, and become a unique destination for those seeking a relaxing way of life.

Tickets are now on sale for Comedy Night. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.