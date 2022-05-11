Playhouse On Park Launches Online Silent Auction For Their Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! IMAGINE IF…

Playhouse on Park is gearing up for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! The theme this year is IMAGINE IF...

The online auction is officially live, at https://events.readysetauction.com/playhousetheatregroup/encore2022?fbclid=IwAR1gf6zb_tIw0DgT7FhHM5dmRqPaDejCYQ0u-erKsZW3eRQzxgL31VByNZQ and there are tons of exciting items on which to bid! From five nights on the Amalfi Coast, to wine and spirits, spa treatments, kids activities, and more, there is truly something for everyone! The online silent auction will close on Saturday, May 14th at 9pm.

Imagine If... all the proceeds from this uniquely entertaining evening were dedicated to keeping professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage, and bringing excellent theatre arts programs through Playhouse Theatre Academy to children and youth for years to come! ENCORE! IMAGINE IF... will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 6pm - midnight at The Clerestory Ballroom at Hilliard Mills in Manchester, CT.

Encore 2022 party-goers will be among the first to celebrate the opening of Greater Hartford's hottest new special event venue with another unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the kind of fantastic entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce! ENCORE! includes live music, special performances, 1.5 hours of open bar, dinner, silent & live auction, and dancing 'til midnight!

About the venue: The Clerestory is at the heart of the historic Hilliard Mills redevelopment complex, a nationally listed historical site in Manchester. The completely renovated event space features a modern industrial look with 26 foot high ceilings, a brand new state-of-art ventilation system, and wall-to-wall windows looking out onto the natural beauty of this unique property.

Tickets are now on sale for $200 (a limited number of tickets are available at $150 for Young Professionals). Additionally, you may become a sponsor or advertiser! Playhouse on Park is also launching a Silent Auction on May 6; Playhouse on Park will provide you with a tax receipt for your contribution and your business will be acknowledged on the online auction platform, the Playhouse on Park website, digital program book, and on-site at The Clerestory Ballroom. This event is sponsored by DORO Catering & Events.

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. For more info about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.