Playhouse On Park Launches ACCESS 40 Discount Program For Theatregoers Under 40

Playhouse on Park has announced Access 40, a new ticket program designed to make live theatre more accessible for audiences aged 40 and under.

The initiative offers exclusive pricing, with individual tickets available for $38.50 (inclusive of fees) and a flexible subscription package of five shows for $140 (no fees).

Ticket holders may select their dates immediately or at a later time, and will receive invitations to special networking nights, plus priority access to Access 40 events. No membership is required to participate.

The 2025–26 Main Stage season includes Million Dollar Quartet, the electrifying smash-hit musical about the legendary 1956 jam session with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. Next comes Gutenberg! The Musical!, a high-energy comedy about two friends pitching their unlikely musical idea, followed by Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop, a reimagining of the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The season continues with The Lifespan of a Fact, a witty and timely look at the tug-of-war between fact and narrative, before concluding with Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party, a raucous summer musical set against the decadence of the Jazz Age.

Subscribers can also add on the holiday production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at the same 20% discount. The moving piece tells the story of World War I soldiers who laid down their arms on Christmas Day to share a moment of humanity in No Man’s Land. Originally scheduled for December 2020, the show was filmed due to the pandemic; it now returns to the stage live for the 2025 holiday season.

Tickets and subscriptions are available at PlayhouseOnPark.org or by calling the box office at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT.