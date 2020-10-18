Playhouse On Park Hosts A Whiskey Tasting Fundraiser

The tasting will be done over Zoom on November 12.

On Thursday, November 12, spend an hour tasting 4 exclusive whiskeys with nationally known and well-respected Level 3 Whiskey Sommelier Irene Tan from Whiskey Mentors in Canterbury, CT. The tasting will be done over Zoom, and it will begin at 7pm EDT.

A Zoom link will be sent to ticket holders in advance of the event. Tickets are $150 (includes a whiskey sample kit complete with the following selections: 25 yr Glen Grant Single Cask from Douglas Laing Old Particular 103 PF, 12 Yr Kurayoshi Malt Blend 92PF, 15 Yr Whistle Pig Cask Strength Bespoke Barrel blended by Whisky Mentors 117.7 PF, 2020 Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon 133.9 PF). You will also receive a whiskey tasting glass to help enhance your experience of the tasting. The whiskey will be poured into ½ ounce tasting samples. Ticket holders will be required to pick up their sample kits at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT, prior to the event. Pick up times TBA.

After the tasting, participants will be able to spend time asking Irene questions and listening to her tales of how she is able to gain access to exclusive selections. You can also order any of the whiskeys and receive them in time for the holidays; orders placed after the event will be delivered to Playhouse on Park and can be picked up there. Or, you may visit Irene Tan's store, Canterbury Liquors, for an even larger selection of exclusive whiskey.

