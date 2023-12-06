Photos: WHO'S HOLIDAY Returns At Castle Craig Players

The production is running December 7-17 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Photo 2 Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Comedy Writer Steve Young
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Playhouse on Park Now Booking In-School Performances For Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: Photo 4 Playhouse on Park Now Booking In-School Performances For Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Don't miss the return of the Dr. Seuss DOESN'T want to you see! After a sold-out run in 2021, the Castle Craig Players are ringing in the holiday season with a revival of the raunchy one-woman parody "WHO'S HOLIDAY!", running December 7-17 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

See photos below!

Written by Matthew Lombardo, "WHO'S HOLIDAY!" reconnects us with the infamous Cindy Lou Who, now middle-aged and bitter by the reality of adulthood, living in her shoddy trailer home on Mount Crumpit, former hideout of the infamous Grinch. While she awaits her Christmas party guests, she regales listeners with the bizarre journey her life has taken since that fateful night in Whoville when a certain Grinch tried to steal Christmas. This hysterical and wild parody is a must-see for mischievous ADULT theatre-goers this holiday season!

Connecticut stage veteran Kelly Boucher returns to the role of Cindy Lou Who. Once again, the show is directed CCP resident directors Ian Galligan & Oliver Kochol.

"WHO'S HOLIDAY!" runs for two weeks only - December 7-17 - at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online -  Click Here!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals Photo
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced a Festival of New Musicals taking place in January. Stay tuned for exciting new productions and performances!

2
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season

Experience the magic of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' with Fairfield Center Stage's immersive production at Burr Mansion. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas through a unique tour, complete with carolers, figgy pudding, and apple cider!

3
BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo
BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Celebrate The Holiday Season At Music Theatre of CT In Norwalk With Award-Winning Cabaret Photo
Celebrate The Holiday Season At Music Theatre of CT In Norwalk With Award-Winning Cabaret Artist, Jeff Harnar

Music Theatre of CT, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, presents Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays, a celebratory cabaret featuring the acclaimed New York artist, Jeff Harnar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular in Connecticut 23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Kinky Boots in Connecticut Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
Elf-The Musical in Connecticut Elf-The Musical
Seven Angels Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Pyramids of Giza Show in Connecticut Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Christmas Cookies in Connecticut Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Connecticut On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (12/15-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You