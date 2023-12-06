Photos: WHO'S HOLIDAY Returns At Castle Craig Players

Don't miss the return of the Dr. Seuss DOESN'T want to you see! After a sold-out run in 2021, the Castle Craig Players are ringing in the holiday season with a revival of the raunchy one-woman parody "WHO'S HOLIDAY!", running December 7-17 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

See photos below!

Written by Matthew Lombardo, "WHO'S HOLIDAY!" reconnects us with the infamous Cindy Lou Who, now middle-aged and bitter by the reality of adulthood, living in her shoddy trailer home on Mount Crumpit, former hideout of the infamous Grinch. While she awaits her Christmas party guests, she regales listeners with the bizarre journey her life has taken since that fateful night in Whoville when a certain Grinch tried to steal Christmas. This hysterical and wild parody is a must-see for mischievous ADULT theatre-goers this holiday season!

Connecticut stage veteran Kelly Boucher returns to the role of Cindy Lou Who. Once again, the show is directed CCP resident directors Ian Galligan & Oliver Kochol.

"WHO'S HOLIDAY!" runs for two weeks only - December 7-17 - at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online - Click Here!