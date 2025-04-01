Photos: Stephen Schwartz And More Attend THEATRE PEOPLE Opening Night at Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from opening night of Theatre People at Westport Country Playhouse. The cast welcomed a very special guest backstage when legendary composer Stephen Schwartz dropped by to check out the show.

“Theatre People” is written by Connecticut native Paul Slade Smith, adapted from Ferenc Molnár’s “Play at the Castle,” and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director.

“Theatre People” takes the audience back to 1948 as the brightest names on Broadway descend upon a glamorous Newport mansion for a weekend of romance, chaos, and more than a few misunderstandings.

The cast of characters is populated by a pair of scheming playwrights, a couple of misbehaving actors, a star-struck young author, and a disgruntled housekeeper. The play conjures the spirit of the classic screwball comedies of yesteryear with irresistible charm and backstage antics.

For full details on “Theatre People,” visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/theatre-people/.

