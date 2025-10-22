Photos: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER At Contemporary Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Contemporary Theater Company will open its production of Peter and the Starcatcher on October 24 at 7 p.m., launching its 20th Anniversary Season with a reimagined take on the beloved origin story of Peter Pan. Check out photos of the show.

Directed by Aaron Blanck, the production runs through November 22 at the company’s intimate black box theater.

Adapted by Rick Elice from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher explores how a young orphan becomes Peter Pan, how Captain Hook meets his match, and how Neverland gains its magic. Known for its inventive staging and ensemble storytelling, the play offers humor, heart, and a sense of wonder that appeals to both children and adults.

“It’s a story that’s silly and joyful, but it also brings a message of hope and courage,” said Artistic Director Paula Glen. “We all could use a little more of that right now.”

The CTC’s black box stage transforms nightly into a chalk-drawn world of imagination, where the cast builds the set in real time. “We go through a lot of chalk,” Glen noted. General Manager Maggie Cady added, “It has a bit of a Harold and the Purple Crayon sensibility where the actors are creating the world around them as they go—it’s fascinating to watch and adds to the magic.”

The ensemble cast includes EJ Caraveo, Jenna Goulart, Caleigh Belle Pearce, Rachel Hanauer, Steph Rodger, Ayana Lyn Desimone, Christina Smith, Lauren Matthias, Mary Paolino, Amina Cunningham, and Sydney Hermanson.

Preview performances will be held October 24 and 25, with the official opening night on November 1. “Previews are the first audiences that get to see the show, and we offer Pay-What-You-Can tickets at the door,” said Cady. “Audiences are the final piece of the puzzle, so no show is truly complete until the first audience sees it.”

Photo Credit: Contemporary Theater Company



