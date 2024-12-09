Photos: MOMIX to Bring ALICE to the Warner Theatre in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences Flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendelton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. ALICE will be presented at the Warner Theatre January 18 & 19, 2025.

Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a Lobster Quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, ALICE reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems.

“Moses Pendleton’s Alice lives at the intersection of dance, performance art, rhythmic gymnastics and illusion. With his magician’s toolbox, Pendleton conjures a surreal trip down a rabbit hole and through the looking glass, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s twin novels. – Seen and Heard International

ALICE has toured extensively throughout France, Italy, Spain, Holland, Israel, Brazil, Uruguay, China, and the United States.



MOMIX Presents Alice

