Photo Flash: Westport Country Playhouse Stages MLIMA'S TALE

Westport Country Playhouse stages the powerful, theatrical fable, "Mlima's Tale," written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and directed by Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos, from October 1 - 19. This is the first production of the play since its world premiere Off-Broadway last year.

"Mlima's Tale" is about a magnificent and beloved Kenyan elephant named Mlima hunted for his coveted ivory tusks. As traffickers maneuver the illicit ivory market, from Kenya to Vietnam to Beijing, the animal's invincible spirit follows their path of desire, greed, crime, and corruption.

The cast of "Mlima's Tale" includes Jermaine Rowe as Mlima (Westport Country Playhouse's "Man of La Mancha"; Broadway's "The Lion King," "Fela!"; Dance Theatre of Harlem, National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica).

Three other cast members play a variety of roles: Jennean Farmer as Player 1 (New York theater's "Toni Stone," "Ain't No Mo'," "Blueprint Specials"; film's "Smile"; television's "FBI," "One Tree Hill"); Adit Dileep as Player 2 (Regional theater's "Disgraced," "Animals Out of Paper"; Showtime's "Billions," HBO's "Succession," Sundance's "The Sound of Silence"); and Carl Hendrick Louis as Player 3 (Broadway's "1984," "The Cherry Orchard"; Off-Broadway's "The Emperor Jones," "The Tempest"; film's "Fan Girl," "Unknown Soldier"; television's "Mindhunter").

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





