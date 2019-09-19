Photo Flash: Theatreworks New Milford Presents WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
On September 20th, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Agatha Christie's theatrical masterpiece, Witness for the Prosecution.
The production runs Fridays and Saturdays from September 20th through FRIDAY October 11th, 2019. Note there will be no performance on Saturday Oct 12. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on TWO Sunday matinees, Sept 29th and Oct. 6th.Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
On Thursday, September 19th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 26th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
Photo Credit: Richard Pettibone
