Photo Flash: Theatreworks New Milford Presents WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

On September 20th, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Agatha Christie's theatrical masterpiece, Witness for the Prosecution .

The production runs Fridays and Saturdays from September 20th through FRIDAY October 11th, 2019. Note there will be no performance on Saturday Oct 12. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on TWO Sunday matinees, Sept 29th and Oct. 6th.Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



On Thursday, September 19th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 26th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

