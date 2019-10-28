Photo Flash: Square One Theatre Presents ADMISSIONS

The bold and often hilarious new play, ADMISSIONS, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), is the opening production of Square One Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season. Described as having "the force of a bulldozer and the precision of a scalpel' (Metro) and this "Sharp. Thoughtful" (Evening Standard), ADMISSIONS will leave the audience "questioning the status quo,"

ADMISSIONS will open on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm (only) and continues on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm through Sunday, November 24 (2019), at Stratford Academy located at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Winner of the New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, this will be the Connecticut premiere Admissions, which concerns Sherri Rosen-Mason, who heads the admissions department of a New England prep school, fighting to diversify its student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), Admissions features Lucy Babbitt and newcomer Robert Thomas Halliwell (both of Stratford), plus Ruth Anne Baumgartner (Fairfield). Pat Leo (Monroe) and Janet Rathert (New Canaan).

Lucy Babbitt, a favorite of Square One audiences, has appeared in Chapatti, Motherhood Out Loud, The Winslow Boy, Irena's Vow, The Clearing, Not Waving, Cahoots and Two Rooms. She is the recipient of Square One Subscriber Awards for Outstanding Actress (The Clearing, Motherhood Out Loud) and Outstanding Cameo Performances (Distracted and The Winslow Boy)

Robert Thomas Halliwell is making his Square One Theatre debut. His regional theatre credits include The Glass Menagerie, Next to Normal, RENT, Gypsy and August: Osage County as well as recent productions of Mamma Mia at Stamford's Curtain Call and Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre.

Ruth Anne Baumgartner is making her Square One Theatre debut. Among her regional credits include The King and Lives of the Saints, Arsenic and Old Lace (Town Players of Newtown), Playboy of the Western World, After Magritte (Putney Players) plus Prisoner of Second Avenue (Westport Community Theatre)

Pat Leo, a veteran of the Square One stage, has appeared in Now or Later, A Walk in the Woods (2014), Time Stands Still, Distracted, Ancestral Voices, ART, Love Letters among numerous others. Square One subscribers have voted him Outstanding Actor for A Walk in the Woods (2015), QED, Later Life and Outstanding Featured Actor for Time Stands Still.

Janet Rathert's Square One credits include White Guy on the Bus, Good People, Time Stands Still, Black Tie, Ancestral Voices, The Mousetrap and The Right Kind of People. She is the recipient of Square One Subscriber Awards for Outstanding Actress for Time Stands Still, Good People and White Guy on the Bus.

Tom Holehan is co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle, has directed productions throughout Connecticut and New York including The Normal Heart and A Walk in the Woods, both of which received top honors in numerous state, regional and national theatre festivals. He has directed all of the productions for Square One since its inception in 1990. He is the recipient of the very first "Outstanding Artist Award" by the Stratford Festival Theatre. His reviews are archived on www.ctcritics.org.

Playwright Joshua Harmon's other plays include Bad Jews, Significant Other and Skintight each produced Off-Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You