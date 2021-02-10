Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

It will be available to stream online from February 10th - 28th, 2021.

Feb. 10, 2021  

ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE from Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season. Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes will co-star in this timely, lighthearted adaptation. It will be available to stream online from February 10th - 28th, 2021.

To learn more about how to stream the show, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and rules set forth by Actors Equity, this play was filmed in the actors' place of quarantine. No one else was present during the filming.

Noël Coward's second act of PRIVATE LIVES speaks to us in a new way with Elyot and Amanda sequestered from the outside world, and finding a lot of time to fill up together. In this very funny and moving adaptation developed by stars Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes (specifically for Playhouse on Park), these two lovers grapple with hope and fear, memory and desire, song and dance, and love and hate in equal measure.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream. Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film from February 10th - 28th only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org

Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Photo Flash: Playhouse On Park Presents ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE From Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm In Tech Phone Case
5, 6, 7, 8 Sweatshirt
Performer T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows
Pantochino Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Camps In Milford Photo

Pantochino Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Camps In Milford

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE Photo

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Youth Council Members Photo

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Youth Council Members

The Palace Theater Announces DIXIES HAPPY HOUR Photo

The Palace Theater Announces DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR


More Hot Stories For You

  • LifeGroup LA Presents Free Zoom Art Seminar This Friday
  • Films.Dance Continues With MATCH Featuring 46 Dancers From 20 Countries
  • LA Opera Premieres New Digital Short From Composer Tyshawn Sorey and Director Nadia Hallgren
  • LA Philharmonic to Broadcast ICONS ON INSPIRATION with Julie Andrews and More