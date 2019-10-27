Photo Flash: First Look at WOODY SEZ at the Ivoryton Playhouse

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE, the internationally acclaimed West End and Broadway hit, opened at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Wednesday, October 23rd. The tumultuous, touching, tragic and joyful tale of "America's greatest folk poet" told in his own words and featuring Bound for Glory, Pastures of Plenty, The Ballad of Tom Joad, This Land is Your Land, and two dozen more of Woody Guthrie's indelible protest songs, is brought to vivid life with an award winning cast including creator David Lutken* as Woody, with Darcie Deaville, David Finch*, Maggie Hollinbeck* and Andy Christopher*.

This show is a celebration of one of the giants of American music. A joyful, uplifting narrative about a difficult man's difficult life during difficult times, WOODY SEZ is a tale of struggle, activism, patriotism, and commitment. Guthrie's songs have become ambassadors of the best of the American spirit.

Introduced at the Edinburgh Festival in 2007, WOODY SEZ has played in over 50 cities in the US, the UK, the Middle East and across Europe.

Lyn Gardner, theatre critic for The Guardian, WROTE OF THE London performance - "This low-key, high-spirited celebration of Guthrie's life and music knocks big West End biopics into a heap of dust" Peter Marks of the Washington Post wrote, " The musicianship is first class; the cast effortlessly adapts to the rousing spirit of the songwriter's heartland balladeering and protest music. It's pleasant to be reminded that, once upon a time in America, raising one's voice in dissent could make for some beautiful music."

This production is directed by Nick Corley with Sherry Lutken, musical directed by David Lutken, set design by Luke Cantarella, costumes by Jeffrey Meeks and lighting by Marcus Abbott.

The performance, in the folk tradition is unamplified and authentic. (The show and the musical arrangements incorporate over 20 acoustic instruments). Hootenannies will follow Sunday matinees - check our website for more details.

WOODY SEZ opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on October 23rd and runs through November 10th. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on October 24th.

Tickets are $55 adult / $50 senior / $25 student / $20 children 12 and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org (Group rates and subscriptions are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*denotes member of Actors Equity

Photo Credit: Anne Hudson





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You