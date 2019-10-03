Photo Flash: Fairfield Center Stage Presents MATILDA

Fairfield Center Stage continues its second season with the Tony Award-winning musical MATILDA, running October 11-20, 2019. All performances will take place at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road, Fairfield CT 06824.

Based on the immensely popular 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl, MATILDA centers on a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis who loves reading and telling stories. Thanks to her clever thinking and bravery, she helps her fellow classmates muster up the courage to revolt against the (comically) evil Headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical, MATILDA explores the revolution of "naughty" children against a tyrant through the power of imagination.

The cast of 40 local performers includes Nikki Adorante and MaddieKay Harris as Matilda (this role is double cast), Maggie Meath as Miss Honey, William Squier as Miss Trunchbull, T. Sean Maher as Mr. Wormwood, Lisa Dahlstrom as Mrs. Wormwood, Jonathan David as Michael Wormwood, and Betzabeth Castro as Miss Phelps. The "Little Kids" are double cast, and will feature Ainsley Dahlstrom and Maddy Alecia as Lavender, Ryan Morrill and Rhys Rader as Bruce, Luke Hatzis and Nathan Horne as Nigel, Natasha Schumann and Carly Mofenson as Amanda, Prince Sarr and Britton McGrath as Tommy, Ainsley Novin and Lila Kieley as Hortensia, Cassidy Meehan and Mia Carey as Alice, and Senna Lieber and Lowie Channell as Eric. The rest of the ensemble includes Tiernan Connolly, Nicholas Ferreira, Molly Forker, Bonnie Gregson, Emily Gregson, Charlotte Harrington, Bobby Henry, Emery Holden, Darin Horne, Felicity Horne, Marnie Kruse, Maria Mongillo, Nicole Mongillo, CJ Newsom, Katie Priscott, Emily Seanor, Genevieve Seanor, Krista Watson, Nora Watson, Rita Watson, Virgil Watson, and Virgil Watson IV.

The production is Directed by Christy McIntosh-Newsom with Music Direction by Brian Crook and Choreography by Jessica Rahrig.

Tickets are $30 for Prime Center Orchestra, $25 for Regular Reserved Seating, and $20 for Side/Rear Center, plus ADA & Companion Seats. To order tickets, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

