Peabo Bryson Comes to the Warner in September

The Peabo Bryson concert originally scheduled for April 1 has been rescheduled to Friday, September 23 at 8 pm. All ticketholders will be contacted by the Box Office.

Peabo Bryson has established a career as one of the premier male vocalists in contemporary music of the last quarter century. Possessing a beautifully rich, almost operatic voice, this two-time Grammy Award-winner has survived and prospered despite the passage of time and changes in popular musical trends.

With twenty albums to his credit, Peabo Bryson has enjoyed an unprecedented, across-the-board level of international success, Bryson has the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

Peabo Bryson is, at his intimate best, a legendary vocalist offering a timeless mix of pop and soul as only he can. Bryson has amassed a loyal fan base, critical acclaim, and an avalanche of awards by being one of the "truly best friends" a song could ever have.

Born Robert L. Bryson on April 13, 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina, this world-renowned balladeer got his start as the lead singer of Al Freeman & The Upsetters and Moses Dillard & The Tex-Town Display. In 1976, he released his debut LP, Peabo, on Atlanta's Bullet/Bang label. Peabo had back-to-back gold albums with Capitol Records, Reaching for the Sky (1977) and Crosswinds (1978). The title tracks of these albums, as well as the hit singles "Feel the Fire" and "I'm So Into You", truly penetrated the hearts of soul fans everywhere. During his relationship with Capitol, Peabo collaborated with label mate and friend Natalie Cole for the 1979 project "We're the Best of Friends".

A year later he worked with the phenomenal Roberta Flack for the double-LP Live & More (on Atlantic Records). Peabo delivered four more albums for Capitol before making a second, even bigger album with Ms. Flack titled Born to Love, a gold seller that featured the smash "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" (Top 5 R&B and #16 Pop chart). Peabo soon moved over to Elektra Records for four albums, the second of which, Take No Prisoners featured the crossover smash "If Ever You're In My Arms Again" (Top 10 Pop and R&B).

A return to Capitol in 1989 for the one-off album All My Love, earned Peabo his first R&B #1 single with a remake of the late Al Wilson's "Show & Tell". He hit the top of the R&B charts a second time with the smash "Can You Stop The Rain", the title track of one of his two chart topping albums with Columbia Records. It was with the help of very famous Disney animated films that Peabo earned his two Grammys and the songs two Oscars. The first was 1991's "Beauty and the Beast", a duet with international pop singer Celine Dion which topped the pop charts. The very next year, Peabo struck gold with a Grammy and an Oscar with Regina Belle on "A Whole New World" (Aladdin's Theme) from Aladdin.

​Peabo has also starred on stage in the lead role of "Raisin," as The Wizard in "The Wiz" and was featured in the Michigan Opera's 100th anniversary production of "Porgy & Bess." Additionally, he released a whopping three Christmas CDs, lovingly filled with music he's performed for several years running in the annual touring holiday music extravaganza, The Colors of Christmas.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.