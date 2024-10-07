Paul Anka Comes to the Warner Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Warner will bring Paul Anka: All The Hits – His Way to the Oneglia Auditorium on November 13th, 2024, at 7:30 pm. One of the most successful singer/songwriters in music, with over 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades.

This concert features his instantly recognizable hits from the last seven decades including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way,” “Puppy Love” and “Lonely Boy,” among many others. Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world backed by his all-star band!

Paul Anka: All The Hits – His Way is in Torrington for one night only at the Warner Theatre! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at warnertheatre.org or by phone at (860) 489-7180 x 1. Don’t miss this chance to experience Paul Anka live at the Warner Theatre for an unforgettable night of music and memories!

Comments